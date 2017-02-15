Video: inside the world’s largest whisky collection

It is the largest whisky collection in the world and normally only accessible to a select few.

On February 10 drinks giant Diageo opened the doors it its Archive in Menstrie near Alloa on February 10 to mark International Scotch Day.

The collection is the biggest drinks industry archive in the world with a collection of over 10,000 bottles,

Christine McCafferty, who manages the archive, said: “The archive isn’t generally open to the public, but we do answer inquiries from external sources. Everything from dating an old bottle that someone has found in an attic or someone doing family history research into someone who used to work at one of our distilleries, right through to more serious research into Scotch Whisky advertising. We do have a public presence but this is the first time we’ve opened up the doors to let a group of external people come and visit the archive.”

