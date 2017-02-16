Video: Hearts/Hibs ‘casuals’ in mass brawl outside bar

Footage has emerged of a mass brawl outside a pub following the Hearts v Hibs Scottish Cup clash.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Footage has emerged of brutal street fight outside a pub following a heated football derby. Picture; Deadline

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The video shows fans as they try and enter the International Bar in the Capital with the shocking footage being uploaded to Youtube.

Chairs were used as weapons as punches and kicks were thrown at rival supporters before eventually being disrupted by an ambulance passing with a siren on.

Those involved in the fight can be seen after the brawl with at least one man appearing to have a serious head wound.

The fight appeared to have been sparked when one set of supporters try to get into the International Bar in the citys Brougham Place. Picture; Deadline