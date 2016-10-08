Video: Hapless thief caught on camera robbing Nightcap bar

A hapless thief has been caught on CCTV robbing a bar in the Capital.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The man, dressed in a winter hat with ear flaps, is believed to have made off with cash and whiskey from the Nightcap cocktail bar on York Place on Thursday night.

In the surveillance footage, the man can be seen climbing on the bar to reach bottles of bourbon whiskey. At one point, he accidentally knocks one bottle off the shelf onto the floor.

Packing several bottles into a large sports bag, he makes off with the haul but not before revealing his face to the CCTV camera.

In a post on the bar’s Facebook page, staff said: “The gentleman in question was kind enough to give us a good look at his face so please take the time to have a look and share the video.

“Pretty much got away with a little cash, and all of our American whiskey so at least he’s a discerning drinker.”

More to follow >>>