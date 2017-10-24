Video: Five pro tips for being the perfect host this Christmas

An Airbnb ‘superhost’ is joining forces with John Lewis for a series of ‘Perfect Host Masterclasses’ in time for the holidays.

Pro tips include catering for the jet lagged with thick curtains, providing toiletries to save them luggage room and printing off your bar and restaurant recommendations.

John Lewis’ home design experts will be on hand to talk you through the essentials to have in your guest room.

Joining them, Edinburgh Airbnb ‘Superhost’ Susan Knight will be offering advice on how to turn your room around quickly and adding the little touches that will help to make it a memorable stay.

She said: “I love that my guests have the opportunity to discover and explore a neighbourhood outside of the tourist attractions in the City Centre.

“Whether it’s tips for furnishing your guest room or how best to represent your town or city, these masterclasses will offer really helpful advice for anyone welcoming guests over the festive season.”

Toby Durant, Home Design Advisor at John Lewis Edinburgh, said: “We’re increasingly seeing the importance of the guest bedroom amongst our customers.

“Whether transforming a spare room for a listing on Airbnb, or simply welcoming family and friends, the Masterclasses will offer advice on how to get started.

“We hope it leaves our customers feeling inspired and set for the festive season’s influx of visitors.”

So if you’re expecting guests over the festive period, friends, family or paying customers, the Perfect Host masterclasses have something for everyone:

- Thursday, 26 October, 6pm - 7pm

- Saturday, 28 October, 2pm - 3pm

- Sunday, 29 October, 11am - 12pm

To book a place, people just need call the John Lewis Home Design team on 0131 525 8468 and sign up to a date and time that best suits.