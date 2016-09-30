Video: first trailer of BBC comedy Still Game released

The BBC have released a trailer for the highly anticipated return of comedy series Still Game.

The hit show will return to screens on Friday, October 7 at 9.30pm.

Earlier this year the BBC announced a new six-part series would be screened later this year with the original cast returning to their roles.

It came after the show’s writers and stars, Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, rekindled their partnership for a Still Game live show at The Hydro in Glasgow.

The comedy had a 21-night sold-out run 18 months ago.

The trailer features Isa demonstrating intercom device for her flat to a non-plussed Jack and Victor.

Still Game follows the antics of pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade and ran for six series between 2002 and 2007.

Speaking earlier about the annoucement of the new series Kiernan said: “We’re super happy to come back with the show - we had no idea how much it had been missed until we played the Hydro.

“Myself and Greg are really excited about getting the gang together again and we are putting our all in to make our fantastic audience feel like we’ve never been away.”

Greg Hemphill added: “We are thrilled to be given this opportunity, with the full support of the BBC network, to don the bunnets once more.

“On behalf of all the cast, I’d like to thank Still Game fans for keeping the show alive after all these years. We’ll save a seat for you in The Clansman.”

The new series will see the return of Jane McCarry as Isa, Sanjeev Kohli as Navid, Gavin Mitchell as Bobby, Paul Riley as Winston and Mark Cox as Tam.

Steven Canny, executive producer for comedy at BBC Studios, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Still Game back.

“Quality scripts, a terrific cast and a wonderful creative team are all working together to create something really special. It’s very exciting.”

Still Game’s creators have ruled out ever trying to turn Jack and Victor into cinema stars - as they fear the move would be a disaster.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill ruled out trying to make a feature-length version of the much-loved comedy series at a special gala screening of its long-awaited TV comeback episode.

After hearing the rapturous response from several hundred fans at Cineworld in Glasgow to the first instalment of the six-part series, the pair admitted they had been “worried sick” about seeing it in front of an audience.

Kiernan and Hemphill resolved a long-standing rift to take Still Game onto the stage of the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow two years ago - selling out 21 nights and persuading BBC Scotland to commission a brand new series.

They hinted that further live performances could be in the office for the Jack, Victor and the rest of the Craiglang characters who have returned in the new series.

But the two comics, who first performed Still Game at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, suggested it would be a big mistake to ever attempt a movie, despite citing silver screen legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy as major inspirations at tonight’s question and answer session in Glasgow.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus, The Office, Steptoe and Son, Absolutely Fabulous, The Thick Of It, The Inbetweeners and Mr Bean are among the hit series comedy to be turned into feature films, with varying degrees of success.

