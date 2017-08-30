Video: ‘Eerie’ Forth Road Bridge as cars use Queensferry Crossing

While much has been made about the Queensferry Crossing and the opening on the first day, the bustling bridge has left an eerie contrast at the Forth Road Bridge.

Normally a hub for commuters at rush hour, our transport correspondant Alastair Dalton visited the Forth Road Bridge, which as of this morning was closed to traffic.

For the next month, cyclists and those walking will be able to experience the eerie silence of the Forth Road Bridge, while getting a fleeting glimpse of the new Queensferry Crossing.

There have been several delays on the new crossing, with passengers and tourists trying to cross the bridge of the historic first day.

Traffic has switched between the Queensferry Crossing (left) and the Forth Road Bridge. Picture: Transport Scotland

The 1.7-mile crossing has a projected life of 120 years but could last longer as it has been ‘’designed for maintenance’’ to ensure it runs smoothly for decades.