Video: Edinburgh Festival finale goes off with a bang

The Edinburgh Festival came to a thrilling end tonight with the annual Virgin Money Fireworks Concert.

More than four tonnes of explosives and 400,000 fireworks lit up the skies around Edinburgh Castle and brought the curtain down on a month of theatre, comedy, opera, music and art.

Edinburgh Festival fireworks. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra accompanied the display with a live performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Festive Overture.

Thousands came out to Princes St Gardens and streets around the city centre to watch the dramatic display set against the backdrop of Castle Rock.

The Fringe and International Festival box offices saw record ticket sales this year, their 70th year.

