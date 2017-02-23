Video: Edinburgh-Amsterdam flight drama as landing gear collapses

A Flybe plane from Edinburgh has been evacuated after its landing gear collapsed.

The incident took place following the flight’s arrival at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Pictures on social media show the plane leaning on one side with the wing touching the ground and emergency services at the scene.

Schiphol Airport tweeted: “The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touchdown.

“All passengers are brought to the terminal by bus at the moment.

“No people are injured. Flight operation is up and running again.”

The Flybe plane from Edinburgh that was evacuated after its landing gear collapsed on arrival in Amsterdam. Picture: PA

Flybe tweeted: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft.

“We’re getting more information and will provide further updates as soon we can.”