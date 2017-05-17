Video: David Mundell takes part in Scotsman Q&A

David Mundell, Tory candidate for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, was joined by The Scotsman’s Tony Maguire on the campaign trail for a Facebook Live Q&A.

Mundell, the Secretary of State for Scotland in the last parliament, was meeting potential voters on the doorstep in Westacres, just outside Lockerbie, in a bid to be re-elected for the southern Scotland constituency.

In the Facebook Live broadcast, the Conservative candidate said: “The most important thing for people here is to bring an end to talk of an independence referendum, a second referendum.

“People believe we have decided the issue of independence and we have to move on.”