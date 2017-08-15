Video: Couple get engaged at the Edinburgh Fringe

Have your say

A free comedy event at the Fringe isn’t the first place you would think of for romance.

But one tourist decided a stand-up event at Whistlebinkies pub yesterday afternoon was the perfect place for a proposal.

Alastair Sadler got down on one knee at the Fringe and asked his partner Astrid to marry him. Picture; contributed

Alastair Sadler had travelled to Edinburgh to attend the Fringe with his partner Astrid.

And, egged on by comedian Wes Dalton during Streetbeat Comedy’s Free Lunchtime Showcase, he got down on one knee... and was delighted when she said yes.

Alastair asked his now fiancée to marry him after comedian Wes questioned him during the show: “Why haven’t you asked her?”

To which Alastair replied “OK I will”.

Another audience member then lent the romantic a ring and he proposed.

A video of the couple has now circulated on social media.

Wes said: “I understand the couple from Holland have been together for some time.”