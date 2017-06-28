Video: Chaos as Edinburgh Airport hit by major power cut

A power outage left Edinburgh Airport without lighting and affected the computer system and air bridges.

A statement from Edinburgh Airport said: “We can confirm that power is now returning to the terminal and that flights have resumed. We’re working to allow passengers to continue their journeys in a safe and ordered manner and we thank passengers for their patience whilst we do this.

“As always, the safety of passengers and staff is our priority.

“We expect there to be further delays whilst we clear the backlog.”

Lothian Buses airport services were unable to access the airport and as a result were terminating at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Eastfield Road.

Emergency lighting was in operation in some parts of the terminal but it is understood that the tannoy system was affected and as a result, no announcements were made to passengers in the airport until around 9.50am.

Following a ‘test call’, an announcement delivered an apology to all passengers for the loss of power, saying an ‘ongoing fault’ was to blame and airport staff were hoping to rectify the issue ‘shortly’.

Passengers in the terminal reported long delays at security, while a video posted by one traveller shows the security hall in near-total darkness.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that some flights were being diverted to Glasgow, while other passengers said they were on aircraft being held on the runway.

Toilets were also reported to be out of action ‘for safety reasons’.

The security hall at Edinburgh Airport in near darkness. Picture: LuciaJWalker/Twitter

Some power appeared to have been restored by 9.45am but an airport source stressed that the problems were ‘ongoing’.

Flightradar data shows the current situation in the skies above Edinburgh. Picture: Contributed