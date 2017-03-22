Video: Chance to spot Northern Lights in Edinburgh tonight

Stargazers have said that there is a chance of spotting the Northern Lights across Edinburgh and the Lothians tonight following sightings last night.

The Northern Lights may be visible tonight. Picture; Seonaid McLeod.

The stunning natural phenomenon of the Northern Lights could be seen across the area tonight with solar flares peaking across Scotland in the next 24 hours.

A number of people got in touch to report sightings of the solar storm with Shaun Alexander sending in a video capturing the Lights outside the Capital last night.

Footage of the spectacular was caught in North Berwick with other footage captured close to Aberlady and Seton Sands.