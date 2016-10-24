Video: Celtic and Rangers fan clash in street brawl

A violent brawl between Celtic and Rangers fans following Sunday’s League Cup clash has emerged online.

The footage shows both sets of fans shouting abuse at each other before becoming embroiled in a series of scraps.

One supporter is seen picking up a road sign before charging at a group of Celtic fans.

The video was recorded by a passer-by and shows ten fans fighting before the semi-final match at Hampden on nearby Victoria Road.

The dog walker, who uploaded the clip online, said: “As I was walking to the park to walk my dog I heard Celtic fans singing and walking along.

“I could also see a group wearing Rangers scarves approaching from around the corner.

“The big guy that grabbed the road sign started hurling abuse at the Celtic fans and told them they were getting a ‘doing’.

“He stuck the nut on one fan and it just erupted from there.

“I was angry because my dog looked terrified and I had to cross them to get home.”

