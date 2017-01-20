VIDEO: Anti-Trump banners hung in protest at North Bridge

Anti-Trump campaigners have hung banners over North Bridge in Edinburgh in defiance against the President-elect to mark inauguration day.

Protest at North Bridge. Picture; Ian Georgeson

A series of protests have been planned in the Capital with a larger scale protest planned at 5:30pm outside the American Embassy.

Some of the banners at North Bridge read; “Love trumps hate”, “Women rise up”, “There is no planet b”

The action, one of more than 100 planned in villages, towns and cities across the nation, and is being organised by Bridges Not Walls.

Edinburgh Bridges Not Walls spokesperson Alys Mumford said,: “On Trump’s inauguration day we’re taking action to show our support for groups under attack - here in Scotland and the UK, across Europe and in the USA - and to reject the rise of a dangerous and divisive far right politics.

Banner reads 'The future is ours'. Picture; Ian Georgeson

“The new normal that the far right is seeking will roll back decades of progress on civil rights, gender equality and the environment.

“It is up to all of us to take responsibility for actively rejecting this. Bridges Not Walls is about making a public commitment to fighting a politics of hate and bigotry at all levels, including the everyday.”

Edinburgh Bridges not Walls spokesperson Talat Yaqoob said: “The rise of the far right on both sides of the Atlantic threatens democracy and the fabric of society, and affects everyone - but not equally.

“It’s vital that we all stand together, and right now that means actively defending the rights of our most vulnerable people and communities - muslims, immigrants, people of colour, disabled people, women and LGBTQ+.”

Police said they are aware of the protest and will be monitoring the situation.