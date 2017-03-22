Video: Aftermath of attack on Westminster Bridge

A poltician travelling in a passing car appears to have caught harrowing footage of the immediate aftermath of a car careering out of control in today’s security incident at Westminster.

The phone footage was taken from a side window of a car crossing over the bridge former Polish Foreign Minister Radislaw Sikorski.

Reports said that between five and ten people were struck by a car.

The footage posted on the social media site Twitter appears to show people running to the aid of several people lying hurt on the bridge.

A line of red buses and several ambulances could be seen on Westminster Bridge.

Alex Wafer, 47, who was cycling nearby and saw the aftermath, said: “At the end of the embankment it appears as though there is an ambulance.

Police close to the Palace of Westminster, London, after policeman has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament. (photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

“It looks as if they are treating somebody.

“And just below, it looks like there may be another paramedic treating someone else.”