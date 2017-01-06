Victim of Milngavie house fire ‘fighting hard’ in hospital

The father of a woman who was the victim of a deliberate house fire which claimed the life of her boyfriend has said she is “fighting hard” in hospital.

Rebecca Williams, 24, known as Bex, remains in a serious condition in hospital after she was injured in the Milngavie house fire which killed Cameron Logan, 23, on New Year’s Day.

Her father Phillip Williams thanked well-wishers for their support in a response on Facebook, adding that there had been no real change in her condition.

He said: “Thanks for all the thoughts and wishes. No real change yet but I will try to put up news when I can. She’s fighting hard.”

Ms Williams, a broadcast journalist with Global Radio, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow said: “Rebecca’s condition remains serious but stable.”

Police Scotland are continuing their investigations into the fire, which also resulted in Mr Logan’s parents being treated for smoke inhalation and caused the death of the family dog.

Officers were seen searching woodland and waterways near the semi-detached property in Achray Place in the East Dunbartonshire town on Friday.

Ms Williams and Mr Logan had been celebrating Hogmanay and walked home in the early hours of the morning.

Detectives say the fire had been set deliberately, resulting in the death of psychology student Mr Logan.

Since then, officers have also been carrying out door-to-door inquires, checking CCTV footage and interviewing people from the party which the couple attended.

Police have also appealed for dog walkers and joggers who may have been in the area between 7.40am and 8.10am to get in touch because they may have seen something relevant to the investigation.