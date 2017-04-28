Van crashes into busy bus stop in Clydebank

A main road in Clydebank has been closed following reports that a van crashed into a busy bus stop.

Emergency services are on the scene following the incident in Kilbowie Road, which happened just after 8am.

According to reports the van hit a bus stop where three people are believed to have been standing.

Emergency services and police are on the scene however, the conditions of those involved is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesman said four people, including the driver of the van, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police Scotland tweeted “Currently dealing with an incident at Kilbowie Road, Clydebank. Partial road closure. Please avoid the area.”

The road has been closed between the A82 Great Western Road and Second Avenue.