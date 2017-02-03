Valletta summit: May urges Europe to up defence spending

European leaders have called for a united response to Donald Trump as Theresa May used a summit to brief them on her visit to Washington.

The Prime Minister arrived in Maltese capital Valletta with a message that Europe must increase its defence spending following her talks about the future of Nato with the US president.

But a series of her counterparts raised concerns about the American leader over his perceived hostility to the European Union and his introduction of controversial policies such as the travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.

Mrs May was using the Valletta summit to build alliances ahead of Brexit negotiations, and was holding talks on the margins of the meeting with leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel, Spain’s Mariano Rajoy and Austria’s Christian Kern.

Following the talks with Mr Rajoy and Mr Kern, Number 10 said Mrs May updated them on the UK’s preparations for Brexit and her desire for a “strong partnership with the EU in future”.

Mr Rajoy said her speech setting out her Brexit plans - including quitting the single market - had “clarified many things” and given a greater degree of certainty.

“They agreed that it was important to think about the future relationship as well as the detailed exit arrangement, so that we can give greater certainty for people and businesses who want to live and work in each other’s countries,” a Downing Street source said.

They also agreed an early deal on the rights of EU citizens in the UK and Britons in the rest of Europe was desirable.

The Prime Minister did not speak to reporters as she arrived at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, but her counterparts spoke out about Mr Trump as they gathered for the first time since he took office.

Mrs May was the first foreign leader to visit the Trump White House and she will use the summit to tell Nato members they need to increase their spending on defence.

As part of efforts to build a bridge between Washington and Europe Mrs May will say Mr Trump’s commitment to her about being “100% behind Nato” underline the importance of defence and security cooperation.

The UK and US are among a handful of Nato members to meet the pledge of spending 2% of GDP on defence and Mrs May was urging counterparts to step up efforts to share the burden.

In a sign of the EU’s unease about the new US administration, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said while he did not feel threatened by Mr Trump “there is room for explanations because of the impression that the new administration does not know the EU in detail but in Europe details matter”.

Mr Kern said “Today we have pretty mixed feelings, to be honest, because the tangible aspects of Mr Trump’s policies are raising some concerns.

“It’s not a threat, it could be a catalyst for a strong, more united Europe. It is an alarm call to see if we are the right track.”

France’s President Francois Hollande stressed the need for a united European position on Mr Trump because “who knows what the US President really wants” in relation to the transatlantic alliance.

Asked what he thought of EU leaders, like those of Hungary and Poland, who were leaning towards Mr Trump, Mr Hollande said: “Those who want to forge bilateral ties with the US are of course well understood by the public.

“But they must understand that there is no future with Trump if it is not a common position. What matters is solidarity at the EU level. We must not imagine some sort of external protection.

“It exists through the Atlantic alliance, but it cannot be the only possible route, because who knows what the US President really wants, particularly in relation to the Atlantic alliance and burden-sharing?”

Mrs Merkel said: “Europe has its destiny in its own hands. I believe that the more strongly we make clear that we will define our own role in the world, the better we will be able to cultivate our transatlantic relationship.

“Therefore, for me, the priority here is discussion about Europe, not consideration of other parts of the world.”

Mrs May is only attending the first part of the summit in Malta, with leaders of the other 27 EU nations continuing their talks on Friday afternoon without her as they consider the future of the bloc after Brexit.

