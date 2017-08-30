US website mocked for ‘stock scientist’ image - Nicola Sturgeon

A US media website went viral in Scotland after eagle eyed Twitter users spotted that their ‘stock image’ of a scientist was actually First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Vox, a progressive campaigning website, chose to illustrate their story about the controversial Health Care reforms currently making their way through Congress, with an image of a woman looking through a microscope.

Little did they know that far from being the stock-image scientist they thought, it was actually Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, posing during a visit to a research facility.

The blunder, which has since been removed, was first spotted by journalist Jamie Ross on Twitter.

One user wrote: “Why you need a strategy for image sourcing - so you don’t use a picture of Nicola Sturgeon as a ‘generic scientist’”.

Another added - “Seems Nicola Sturgeon has been having a second life as a stock-photo scientist in America.”