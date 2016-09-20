US murder suspect arrested after hiding out in Edinburgh

A GANGLAND murder suspect who fled the US after allegedly shooting dead a rival has been found hiding out in the Capital.

Sheppard Adeghe is fighting moves to extradite him back to America after he was arrested in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Officers from Police Scotland took Adeghe into custody when he was discovered in the city. US police believe he had friends in Scotland who were helping him hide out.

The 25-year-old is wanted in connection with the murder of Elias Flores, 19, in Yonkers, New York State, on August 10.

Flores’ body was found dumped outside a hospital in the city with gunshots wounds to his chest and arm and he could not be saved by medics.

Local detectives identified Adeghe as the suspect and a probe involving the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security discovered he had made the 3,200 mile journey to Scotland.

He took a flight to Holland before catching a plane to Scotland before he was arrested on September 2.

He has appeared in court and refused to consent to extradition. He is being held in custody while he fights legal moves to extradite him back to the US on a second degree murder charge.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that on September 2, 2016, Police Scotland officers arrested a man in Edinburgh in connection with an international arrest warrant requested by US Authorities.”

Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said they believed Adeghe was getting help from people in Scotland.

He said: “We believe he may have connections to people in Scotland, but we don’t think it was his final destination. We think he was in the process of going somewhere else.

“I want to commend the members of our Detective Division for their steadfast efforts in locating this suspect.

“It should be a stark warning to all who choose to engage in violent activity here in our city that we will use all available resources to hold you accountable for your actions.

“If you’re going to commit a violent crime we are going to do everything in our power to track you down no matter where you go.

“I want to particularly thank our local and federal partners for their invaluable assistance with this case.”

Following Flores’ death, his mother Evelyn Sandoval made an emotional appeal on US television for help in catching his killer.

She said: “I want to know who did it, it’s the worst hurt.

“When he was little he talked about how he wanted to be a cop a lot, but the streets of Yonkers got him.”

Adeghe was identified as the suspect after officers scoured CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses.

On September 9 a grand jury at Westchester County Court indicted him on charges of second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Adeghe is set to appear in court in Scotland again next month for a further hearing on his extradition case.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “Sheppard Adeghe is alleged to have shot someone in Yonkers, NY, on 10 August 2016 and fled to Scotland.

“Following the execution of an arrest warrant he appeared in court on Friday, 2 September. He did not consent to extradition and was remanded in custody.”