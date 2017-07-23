Uri Gellar to renew search for treasure on Firth of Forth island

Television psychic Uri Geller has vowed to renew his search for buried treasure on a tiny island on the Firth of Forth.

Geller says he will return to Lamb Island in the next two years to carry out an archaeological dig, which he hopes will rewrite Scottish history.

He has previously claimed to have felt the presence of metal, diamonds, sapphires and gold on the island, which he says was visited by ancient Egyptians.

“It will shatter the idea of Scottish historians that the Egyptians never came to Scotland,” Uri said. There are things I know there that are precious and are priceless.

“I will probably be able to get my hands on ancient documents from Alexandria in Egypt, which can lead me to more precise information on how the Egyptians got to Scotland,” he added.