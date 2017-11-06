Update: Missing Scottish football journalist and writer found safe and well

Have your say

A Scottish sports journalist and author who had gone missing in Manchester has been found safe and well.

Kevin McCarra, 59, from Glasgow, had been last seen around 2.30pm on Sunday at the Whitworth Art Gallery on Oxford Road near Manchester University.

Mr McCarra was visiting the city from Glasgow with his wife, Susan Stewart.

He is the former chief football correspondent for The Guardian and has authored several books about Celtic FC and Scottish football.

The couple went to Manchester on a weekend break and visited the National Football Museum on Saturday and the art gallery on Sunday, when they became separated.

Greater Manchester Police said Mr McCarra has been found safe and well.