Update: Lane re-opened after M8 four-car crash

POLICE were called to a crash involving four vehicles on the M8.

Officers were dealing with the incident on the westbound carriageway and the outside lane was closed to traffic.

The lane was re-opened just before 6pm and traffic remained heavy in the area.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “We received a call at 3.55pm to attent the M8 near junction three, westbound, following reports of a four-vehicle RTC.

“We had officers in attendance, keeping traffic moving and there was a brief closure of the outside lane.”