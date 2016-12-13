Up to 100 staff face redundancy at DHL’s Scottish depots

Up to 100 Scottish jobs at logistics firm DHL Freight are facing the axe after the company confirmed it would be closing its UK business.

It is understood that from 90 to 100 workers at its warehouses in Bellshill and Aberdeen could be made redundant as a result of the company’s “restructuring” proposals.

600 jobs at 16 sites across the UK are facing the axe.

DHL have already closed sites in Cardiff and Hemel Hempstead as well as a partial closure of its Exeter depot, resulting in the loss of 100 jobs.

Depots in Andover, Bristol, Coalville, Exeter, Newcastle, Norwich, Warrington and Wakefield are also under threat of closure

DHL said in a statement: “Following a strategic review of its UK Operations, DHL Freight UK has identified some business proposals and has now entered into a period of consultation with its affected workforce.

“The proposals would involve restructuring the UK business, which currently employs approximately 600 staff across 16 sites in the UK.

“Affected staff were informed about the proposals on December 8, 2016.”

The company added: “We aim to meet our customer’s needs both today and in the future. We will do our utmost to mitigate any impact on our existing customers should these proposals or alternative solutions be implemented following consultation.

“All other DHL business units including DHL Supply Chain, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Express will not be negatively affected by the business proposals.”