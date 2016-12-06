University of Edinburgh students vote for library ‘nap pods’

Students at one of Britain’s best universities have overwhelmingly voted in favour of buying ‘nap pods’ for the library.

Students at the University of Edinburgh voted by 1,616 to 286 votes to implement the pods as part of an effort to combat mental health issues.

The result of the poll means the student union must now lobby the university for the four pods, which cost up to £10,000 each.

But there has been a widespread backlash against the proposed initiative, with some arguing that the money could be spent elsewhere such as on increased mental health counselling.

The university is not obliged to accept the proposal, but a recent survey of 1,500 students found 93 per cent have felt the need to nap on campus, and that 76 per cent have been forced to go home for a nap.

Speaking to student newspaper The Tab, a EUSA spokesperson said: “Students have voted to endorse proposals to discuss provision of rest facilities with the University, who will take any further decisions on implementation.”