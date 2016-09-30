Union let down over living wage take-up

Scotland’s largest trade union has expressed disappointment that some care providers have not yet agreed to pay the living wage ahead of today’s deadline.

Unison reiterated its welcome for the Scottish Government pledge that all care workers in adult social care be paid £8.25 per hour from today.

The trade union said some providers had not yet committed despite ministers writing to social care funders to make clear the pledge should be delivered.

Unison, which represents care workers in the local government, private and voluntary sectors, said it would work to ensure the policy was enforced across Scotland.

Unison manager Peter Hunter said: ‘Unison has led the talks with the Scottish Government for care workers to be paid at least £8.25 per hour.

“It is crucial that we now ensure this policy is enforced across the sector. There are thousands of care providers in Scotland and Unison is working in partnership with others to make sure they pay the living wage.

“Unison will address all non-payment problems our members face and we are encouraging all care workers to join us so we can deal with any issues.”