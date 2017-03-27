‘Unicorns’ are alive and well in Galloway

KNOCKENGORROCH World Ceilidh Music Festival organisers are aiming to break the international record for the highest number of unicorns in one place later this year.

The attempt, which has been registered with and accredited by the Guinness Book of Records, will see festival-goers wearing unicorn horns and counted by an official adjudicator.

Festival-goers will be encouraged to wear unicorn horns at the Knockengorroch World Ceilidh Music Festival. Picture: Contributed

2017 will see the festival’s 20th year. It will take place from 25 to 28 May, featuring music and arts from across the globe in its stunning location in the Galloway hills of South West Scotland.

Festival organiser and landowner Liz Holmes said: “We wanted to do something exciting, fun and different to celebrate our 20th year.

“The unicorn is an ancient and fascinating mythical creature, depicted and worshipped in many countries across the world. Its a truly multi-cultural symbol for us to celebrate, reflecting our international taste in music!”

The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland. Portrayed on the Scottish Royal Coat of Arms in chains, it is said to govern through harmony and peace.

The four day family-friendly festival programme includes music from Scotland and across the world, with a strong emphasis on traditional and roots music.

Children’s workshops will join adult activities and festival artwork based around the legendary beast.

The full line-up and advance tickets are available from the Knockengorroch website.