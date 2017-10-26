Under the Radar: LILURA

LILURA signals the transition to electro-pop of Highlands singer-songwriter Jemma Tweedie, who has built a solid profile as an acoustic artist.

Over the past year, LILURA has performed at XpoNorth, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and recently returned from a writing trip to Los Angeles. The result, new single Darkest Desire, co-written by Dan Richards (One Direction), is a slice of dark, glitzy, electro-pop at its finest. To coincide with the official release on 17 November, LILURA tours alongside fellow Highlands act Josephine Sillars + The Manic Pixie Dreams, playing Green Rooms in Perth on Friday, The Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin on 4 November, Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 5 November and The Hug & Pint in Glasgow on 7 November. Listen to Darkest Desire at http://bit.ly/LILURA-SoS and visit http://liluramusic.com

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide www.borntobewide.co.uk

