“Unattended item” closes city road near army barracks

A bomb disposal team is in attendance on Colinton Road following the discovery of an “unattended item”.

Police were called to the scene, near Redford Barracks, shortly before 11am today.

Officers have closed Colinton Road between Colinton Mains Road and Redford Road.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police are in attendance in Colinton after an item was discovered unattended in the street on Colinton Road.

“The section between Oxgangs Road North and Redford Road is currently closed whilst initial enquiries are carried out.”

