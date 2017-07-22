Ulva buyout plans halt £4m sale of island

An island in the inner Hebrides with just six permanent residents won’t be imminently sold as a £4.25m sale was halted.

A community buyout of the island of Ulva will now be put together with the news that the sale had been put on hold welcomed by land reform campaigners.

The island, which is around 4,500 acres, was believed to have inspired a number of literary figures like Sir Walter Scott and Beatrix Potter.

The island has been owned by the Howard family for a number of decades and made global headlines last week when it was announced it was up for sale.

Billed as the ultimate private island getaway, the island was expected to fetrch over £4m on the open market.

Now, however, the community trust on neighbouring Mull went to the Scottish Government to seek permission to organise a community buyout.

Land Reform legislation enacted by the Scottish Government will likely be tested as Roseanna Cunningham, the releveant Minister, will be charged with deciding if the buyout was proposed too late.