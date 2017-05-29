Zookeeper mauled to death by tiger in ‘freak accident’

It was confirmed on Monday that a female keeper died at Hamerton Zoo Park after a tiger entered an enclosure she was in.

The park described what happened as a “freak accident”.

Blizzard, the white Bengal Tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park. Picture: SWNS

A statement handed to members of the press outside, read: “We are sorry but our staff but too distressed to speak directly to the media, as one of our colleagues was killed at Hamerton Zoo Park, this morning.

“This appears to have been a freak accident.

“A full investigation is currently underway and we hope that more details can be announced as soon as we are able.

“At no point during the incident did any animals escape their enclosures, and at no point was public safety affected in any way.

“All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and families at this dreadful time.

“The Park will be closed tomorrow 30th May, and we will give more information as soon as we can.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added: “A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper.

“Sadly the female keeper died at the scene.

“At no time did the animal escape from the enclosure.

“The incident is not believed to be suspicious.”