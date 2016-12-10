Writer AA Gill dies after short battle with cancer

RESTAURANT critic AA Gill has died after a short battle with cancer, it has been announced. He was 62.

Revealing his illness in an interview last month - diagnosed only recently after family concerns about his rapid weight loss - the writer said it prompted his successful proposal to Nicola Formby, his partner of nearly a quarter of a century.

In a nod to his career as a food writer, Gill referred to his diagnosis as a “full English” of cancers.

His death was confirmed by the Sunday Times, for whom he was a long-standing columnist.