Who are the victims of the London terror attack?

A Londoner, a Canadian woman, an Australian nurse and a French national were among the seven people killed in Saturday night’s attack in the capital.

•Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, was the first to be named.

She died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by the speeding van on London Bridge.

Her family said she would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

•James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy And Banker pub and his sister said police have told her his bank card was found on a body at the scene of the attack.

Melissa McMullan described her brother as “an inspiration” and told Sky News: “While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us, and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more.”

She added that police told her they were unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report is released.

•Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was killed after she ran towards danger to help people, her family said.

Relatives said the 28-year-old was “loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend”, while colleagues at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in central London described her as “one in a million”.

“As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life,” her family said in a statement. “We are so proud of Kirsty’s brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was.”

•Alexandre Pigeard, 27, has been named by French media as one of the seven people killed.

Brittany news outlet Le Telegramme reported an account from Boro Bistro manager Vincent Le Berre, who told how his colleague, Mr Pigeard, was attacked by a terrorist in the bar near Borough Market on Saturday night.

“I managed to escape him, but my friend Alexandre did not have that chance. He was hit in the neck with a knife,” he said.

According to French media, Mr Pigeard was from Caen, in Normandy, but had been living in London for more than two years.

Normandy news outlet La Manche Libre reported that Frederic Loinard, the mayor of nearby Colleville-Montgomery, where Mr Pigeard has family, confirmed the death to locals on Tuesday.