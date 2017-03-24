Westminster attack: £500k raised for Keith Palmer family

Big-hearted members of the public have donated more than £530,000 to an online fundraising appeal set up for the family of murdered police officer Keith Palmer.

Pc Palmer, 48, died after confronting Khalid Masood inside the gates of the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

A floral tribute left by a member of the public sits next to a photo of Pc Keith Palmer in London. Picture: Getty Images

He was described by Prime Minister Theresa May as ‘every inch a hero’, while colleagues and politicians have been paying tribute to the officer.

The Metropolitan Police Federation set up the fundraising page on Thursday morning as a memorial to Pc Palmer, afer being inundated with requests from members who wanted to help.

Stephen Redgewell, who set the page up, said: “A quick thank you for all those of that have made your generous gifts in memory of Keith.

“It is heartwarming to see the messages that have been posted and those that have chosen not to post a message, the gift alone speaks a thousand words.”

At the time of writing, the total raised was at £537,329 - more than double the initial target.

A message on the page reads: “The Metropolitan Police Federation are raising money for the family of PC Keith Palmer, the Police Officer who tragically gave his life on 22 March as he guarded the Palace of Westminster from what is believed to have been a terrorist attack.

“Every day, all over London and the rest of the UK, Police Officers risk their lives to protect and defend us - in the wake of this tragedy our thoughts are with Keith’s family and all the people who are injured have lost their lives.”

Osman Yusuf, who donated to the page, wrote: “You gave your life for us and to protect our way of life. My sincerest condolences goes out to your family. We are proud to have men like you and you are the true heroes.”

An anonymous supporter said: “Just wanted to show my support for such a courageous officer. Thinking of all members of PC Palmer’s family and friends.”

Amelia Kerr added: “Thoughts are with family and friends at such a tragic time. From one colleague to another, your duty is done. Rest well xxx.”

• Access the JustGiving page here