Wayne Rooney donates £100k to Manchester bombing victims

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has donated £100,000 to help the victims of Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

In a statement on the website of his charity, the Wayne Rooney Foundation, he said: “There are moments in life that instantly affect you and stop you in your tracks. Monday night was one of those occasions.

“Like so many others, I have enjoyed great nights at the arena, often with my family.

“As a father, I am horrified that a night out for so many young people could end so tragically. My heart goes out all those affected. Please give whatever you can.”

It comes as former Manchester United star Phil Neville sent food to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital after news of the attack broke.

Commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live, Neville was in Stockholm on Wednesday evening working at the Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax.

• READ MORE: Manchester attacks: Online fundraiser for Eilidh MacLeod launched

He told colleagues: “I actually don’t want to be at this game tonight, I really don’t.

“I would prefer to be in Manchester and try to help and support in Manchester.

He said: “I saw there was shortage of food at the hospital, I rang the hotel that I was part owner in and said, ‘Can we get some food down there?’

“It was in the Manchester Children’s Hospital ... I was part of the fundraising committee to try and build that hospital. It’s part of my life, it’s probably the best thing that I’ve ever done, me and my wife, trying to raise money for that hospital.

“People were there for me when I had my little girl in the hospital for eight weeks and I just wanted to try and just do something because you just feel helpless.

“You feel want to do something but what can you do?

“It’s horrific.”