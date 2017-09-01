Wayne Rooney ‘arrested for drink-driving’ in Cheshire

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, after a night out in Cheshire.

The 31-year-old was said to have been stopped by police near his house on his way home from an evening out.

The Metro reported that Rooney had been ‘dancing on tables and singing Oasis songs’ in the Bubble Room, a bar in Alderley Edge around five miles from his house in Prestbury.

A source told the Metro that Rooney had spent the night at a local police station after being pulled over.

Last week Rooney confirmed his retirement from international football after 53 goals in 119 appearances. He is currently expecting his fourth child with wife Coleen.