Victim of Westminster terror attack named as Spanish mother

The first victim of the Westminster terror attack has been named as Spanish mother-of-two who was believed to be on her way to pick up her children when she was hit.

The El Confidential newspaper reported that Aysha Frade, 43, had just left the DLD College where she was a head of department teaching Spanish, when she was struck by the vehicle driven by the terrorist.

An Air Ambulance at the scene of the attack (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The paper reported that she was on her way to pick up her two daughters, aged eight and 11, at the time.

It is understood Mrs Frade was from the town of Betanzos, Galicia. She had a UK passport because she was married to a UK citizen.

Rachel Borland, the college’s principal, today said staff were “deeply shocked and saddened”.

She added: “All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family.

“We will be offering every support we can to them as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Meanwhile the Metroplitan Police’s senior anti-terror officer Mark Rowley revised the death toll down from five to four - the attacker, Pc Keith Palmer, who he stabbed, Mrs Frade and a man in his mid 50s.

He said 29 people had been treated in hospital with seven people in a critical condtion.

Police meanwhile today said seven people were arrested in overnight raids.

A debate due to have been held at Holyrood on a second Scottish independence referendum was postponed.