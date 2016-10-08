US deal with Britain would come ahead of EU - Trump advisor

Donald Trump’s trade adviser insists cutting a deal with Britain will take priority over negotiating one with the EU if the Republican nominee becomes US president.

Dan DiMicco said the UK would get priority status because it was America’s “friend” and was quitting the EU for good reasons.

Mr Trump, whose campaign has been engulfed by controversy after a 2005 video emerged of him making obscene comments about groping women, shares the stance of his rival Hillary Clinton that the proposed US-EU trade deal needs scrapping.

Asked if Mr Trump would put a British trade deal ahead of an EU one, Mr DiMicco told the BBC “Absolutely.

• READ MORE: Donald Trump apologises after making obscene remarks about women

“First off, they are our friends, they have always supported us, and we’ve worked together, and they are leaving the EU in our estimation for the right reasons.

“They have lost control of their economy, the job creation engine, so why shouldn’t we be working with like-minded people before we do a deal with anybody else?”

The comments are in marked contrast to President Obama who provoked fierce controversy during the EU referendum campaign when he warned the UK would be “at the back of the queue” for a deal if it chose Brexit.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY