Ukip’s Steven Woolfe ‘recovering’ after parliament ‘altercation’

Ukip leadership favourite Steven Woolfe is recovering in hospital after being admitted in a “serious” condition following an altercation at a meeting of the party’s MEPs.

The 49-year-old MEP said in a statement that a CT scan had shown that there was no blood clot on his brain but that he was being kept in hospital overnight as a precaution.

“At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever. As a precaution, I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary tests to make sure everything in fine,” he said.

“I would like everyone to know that the parliamentary staff, the Ukip MEPs with me and hospital staff have been brilliant. Their care has been exceptional.

“I am sitting up, and said to be looking well. The only consequence at the moment is a bit of numbness on the left hand side of my face. “

Ukip said that Mr Woolfe collapsed outside the European Parliament following a “clear the air” meeting with colleagues this morning.

However some party insiders have told media outlets that Mr Woolfe was punched by a Ukip colleague following an arguement.

A statement from Ukip’s interim leader said: “I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of Ukip MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital.”

A party spokesman said Mr Woolfe was “taken suddenly ill” in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Thursday morning.

The spokesman added: “He has been taken to hospital in the city and he is undergoing tests.”

