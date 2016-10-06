Ukip’s Steven Woolfe in hospital after parliament ‘altercation’

Ukip leadership favourite Steven Woolfe is in a “serious” condition in hospital after an altercation at a meeting of the party’s MEPs, Nigel Farage has said.

A statement from Ukip’s interim leader said: “I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of Ukip MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious.”

A party spokesman said Mr Woolfe was “taken suddenly ill” in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Thursday morning.

The spokesman added: “He has been taken to hospital in the city and he is undergoing tests.”

• ’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY