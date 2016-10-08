UKIP MEP has injuries ‘not consistent with fall or seizure’

Medical examinations suggest Ukip MEP Steven Woolfe has bruising on his face not consistent with just a fall or seizure, he has revealed.

The news will intensify the controversy that has engulfed Ukip since Woolfe was taken to hospital after an altercation with fellow MEP Mike Hookem.

A spokesman for Woolfe said: “A team of experts independent of the hospital staff were called in to examine physical injuries to Steven’s face, head and body that were inconsistent with just a seizure, or a fall as a result of a seizure.

“The team of experts also examined other pieces of evidence including clothing and images relating to those injuries.

“Their report will shine a different light on claims currently being made in the media.”

Hookem has insisted he did not punch Woolfe and said the incident amounted to “handbags at dawn”.

Hookem said he is standing by his version of events and seeking legal advice.

He said reports that he punched Woolfe were incorrect: “That’s totally wrong. I never touched him, never hit him, never punched him, never slapped him or anything else I’ve been accused of doing.”

After a disagreement over the reasons for Woolfe being barred from the last leadership contest, Hookem said his colleague told him: “Well, if that’s the tone of this meeting, maybe me and you should take it outside the room, mano a mano.”

He said Woolfe then picked up his jacket and left the room.

“So I went out of the room into this small anteroom where he came at me. And what occurred was a tussle. Nothing happened. It was literally seconds because the other MEPs followed us in there.

“The door opened. I backed off. Steven fell through the door and I went back to sit back down again.”

His account is at odds with that of North West England MEP Woolfe, who said Hookem “came at me and landed a blow” and that he fell back and hit the door frame.

The latest twist to the saga came as MEP Roger Helmer said a “black mark” will be put over Woolfe’s standing for the leadership of Ukip if a party probe rules he intentionally started a fight.

Helmer insisted questions would be raised over Woolfe’s fitness for the party’s top job if it is found he instigated the “altercation” with Hookem.