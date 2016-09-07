UK plan to build wall at Calais to keep out immigrants

HAULIERS have hit out at plans to build a wall at Calais to counter migrant incursions.

The 4m high, 1km-long barrier will be constructed along the main motorway to the port in northern France.

It is expected to cost £1.9 million and is being built as part of a £17 million package of measures.

It is intended to add a further layer of protection against attempts to delay or attack vehicles approaching the port.

Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said: “This latest proposal...would be a poor use of taxpayers’ money.”

READ MORE: Majority of New Zealanders back ditching British monarchy

He said the money to pay for a wall “would be much better spent on increasing security along the approach roads”.

On Tuesday Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill confirmed plans to build a “big new wall”.

He told the Home Affairs select committee: “The security that we are putting in at the port is being stepped up with better equipment.

“We are going to start building this big new wall very soon. We’ve done the fence, now we are doing a wall.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY