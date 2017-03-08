Two dead as four people stabbed in Wolverhampton

Two people have died after a domestic stabbing in the West Midlands.

Police used stun grenades to storm a flat where a knifeman was attacking two women on Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police said.

A woman thought to be aged in her 30s died at the scene in Leasowes Drive, in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton.

The male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, died a short time later, police said.

A second woman, aged in her 50s, is critically ill in hospital with stomach injuries and a police officer received minor injuries in the operation, a spokesman said.