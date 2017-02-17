Tony Blair: Scottish independence case ‘much more credible’

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair will today say the context for the pro-Scottish independence case is “much more credible” after the Brexit vote.

During a speech later he will say the vote to leave the EU puts the disintegration of the UK back on the table.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair will say today that the case for Scottish independence has been made "much more credible" following the Brexit vote. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

The former Labour PM will also argue that people should be able to change their minds on the EU referendum since they voted without knowing the terms of departure.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a second independence referendum would be “very likely” following the EU plebiscite last June, which saw Scots opt to remain while the UK as a whole voted to leave.

Mr Blair, who was UK prime minister between 1997 and 2007, will say in his speech to the campaign group Open Britain that those pushing for withdrawal from the EU “always wanted a hard Brexit”.

He will announce his “mission” to persuade Britons to “rise up” and change their minds on leaving the bloc.

He will also say: “In addition to all this, the possibility of the break-up of the UK - narrowly avoided by the result of the Scottish referendum - is now back on the table but this time with a context much more credible for the independence case.”

At the weekend, former first minister and SNP MP Alex Salmond suggested that a decision on whether to hold a new independence referendum could come within weeks.

He said the UK government’s response to Scottish plans to protect trade with Europe would be crucial.

Mr Salmond, the SNP’s international affairs spokesman at Westminster, said a rejection of the plans would probably result in an autumn 2018 referendum.

Labour and Conservative politicians have criticised Mr Blair’s claims but the SNP said his comments reflected “the reality”.

Scottish Labour Westminster spokesman Ian Murray said: “The Tory Brexit chaos has certainly given the SNP the excuse it was looking for to stoke up more grievance.

“But the reality is that the economic case for separation is even worse now than when the people of Scotland rejected it in 2014.

“On jobs, public finances, currency, trade, investment in schools and hospitals, and much more, Scotland benefits from remaining part of the UK.”

Scottish Conservative chief whip John Lamont said: “Tony Blair may not be aware of it but the fact is that only around a quarter of people in Scotland want another referendum on independence now.”

He said the SNP’s attempts to use Brexit to muster support for another Scottish independence referendum had “failed”.

However, SNP Europe spokesman Stephen Gethins said: “The case for independence is more compelling than ever and will only become even more so when the full impact of a Tory hard Brexit with its economic and other consequences starts to become clear.

“Tony Blair’s comments simply reflect the reality that the independence debate now is fundamentally different to the one in 2014 - and the Tories’ threat of a hard Brexit at any cost to Scotland is only going to see support for an independent Scotland rise further still.

“We are determined to keep Scotland’s place in the European single market - which is around eight times bigger than the UK’s alone - and independence must be an option if it becomes clear it is the best or only way of doing so.”

