Three arrested over Manchester bomb attack

Three men have been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the concert bomb attack, Greater Manchester Police said.

They were detained after police executed warrants in south Manchester.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device as fans left a concert by US star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

