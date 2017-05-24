Search

Three arrested over Manchester bomb attack

Armed police officers in a car at Manchester Airport today. Picture: SWNS

Three men have been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the concert bomb attack, Greater Manchester Police said.

They were detained after police executed warrants in south Manchester.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device as fans left a concert by US star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

