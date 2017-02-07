Theresa May will give MPs vote on final Brexit deal

MPs will be allowed to vote on any proposed Brexit deal before it is put to the European parliament.

The concession by Prime Minister Theresa May is designed to head off the prospect of a backbench Conservative rebellion over the issue.

The announcement was made at the start of a debate about how MPs will be asked to approve any deal with the EU following Brexit negotiations.

David Jones, a Brexit minister, said: “The government will bring forward a motion on the final agreement to be approved by both houses of parliament before it is concluded.

“We expect and intend that this will happen before the European parliament debates and votes on the final agreement.”

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, said: “That is a huge and very important concession about the process we are about to embark on. The argument I have made about a vote over the last three months is that the vote must cover the article 50 deal and any future relationship and that it must take place before the deal has been concluded.”

However, Alex Salmond, the SNP former leader and first minister, criticised the government’s conduct, saying Mr Jones had not put forward an amendment to the Brexit bill to guarantee the timing of the vote.

