Theresa May says SNP has ‘tunnel vision’ over independence

Theresa May has accused the SNP of having “tunnel vision” over independence.

The Prime Minister made the comment during a visit to an Asian community centre in north-west London.

She said: “Now is the time that we should be working together across the United Kingdom for the best result for every part of the United Kingdom, including Scotland - not trying to pull apart.

“It’s the tunnel vision of the Scottish nationalists in focusing only on independence that actually means they are not focusing on the work we need to do to ensure we get that best deal for the people of Scotland and the people of the United Kingdom as well.”

She also urged voters to give her a resounding win at the General Election so she can take on France’s new president in Brexit negotiations.

Emmanuel Macron’s overwhelming victory in the French presidential vote means he will have a strong mandate in talks over Britain’s exit from the EU, the Prime Minister warned.

The new president has made clear he will use the UK’s decision to quit the bloc to boost the French economy.

Mrs May said: “Yesterday, a new French president was elected. He was elected with a strong mandate which he can take with him as a strong position in the negotiations.

“The UK, we need to ensure we’ve got an equally strong mandate.

“Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand in those Brexit negotiations.

“The alternative is to risk making Jeremy Corbyn prime minister, and just imagine, try and picture him sitting at that negotiating table with the collective might of the European Commission and 27 other European countries against him.

“We know other parties are lining up to prop him up as a coalition of chaos, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish nationalists and others.”

Against posters which branded the candidates “Theresa May’s Team”, she called on supporters to “work flat out” in the run up to the 8 June poll.

“We must go out there and leave no stone unturned, no street unwalked down, no door unknocked on,” she said.

“Every vote counts because every person counts and every community counts.

“I’ve learnt how important it is to get out there, to speak directly to voters and to listen to their concerns.

“That’s my instruction to candidates at this election, it’s to go out there and earn the support of the British people.”

Mrs May said the Conservatives would “point out the nonsensical policies” being put forward by “Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party”.

“They simply don’t add up because they would wreck the economy and render all their policies totally undeliverable,” she added.