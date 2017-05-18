Theresa May rejects indyref2 ‘until Brexit has played out’

Theresa May has vowed to reject a second referendum on Scottish independence until after the Brexit process has completed.

In her party’s election manifesto, launched today, the Conservative leader said she would not accept any request for another vote until after Brexit negotiations had been completed and only if there is “public consent”.

Earlier this year, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon formally requested a second plebiscite on the issue after MSPs voted to back the referendum plans but Mrs May rejected the proposals. “Now is not the time,” she said.

The Conservative manifesto states: “We have been very clear that now is not the time for another referendum on independence.

“In order for a referendum to be fair, legal and decisive, it cannot take place until the Brexit process has played out and it should not take place unless there is public consent for it to happen.”

