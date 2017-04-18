Theresa May refuses to take part in TV election debates

Theresa May will refuse to take part in televised leaders’ debates in the run-up to the 8 June general election, Number 10 sources have indicated.

The Prime Minister came under immediate fire from opponents for the decision.

Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Downing Street. Picture: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threw down the gauntlet on Twitter, saying: “If this General Election is about leadership, as Theresa May said this morning, she should not be dodging head-to-head TV debates.”

And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged broadcasters to leave an empty chair at the debates if she refused to take part. Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: “If [the] PM doesn’t have the confidence to debate her plans on TV with other leaders, broadcasters should empty chair her and go ahead anyway.”

But a Downing Street source indicated that the Prime Minister would flatly reject any proposal for a TV showdown, telling reporters at Westminster: “Our answer is No.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron accused Mrs May of “bottling” the debates.

“The Prime Minister’s attempt to dodge scrutiny shows how she holds the public in contempt,” said Mr Farron. “The British people deserve to see their potential leaders talking about the future of our country.”

Broadcasters have a “moral duty” to stage debates, said Mr Farron, adding: “I expect the broadcasters to do the right thing, don’t let the Conservatives call the shots. If the Prime Minister won’t attend – empty chair her.”

A BBC spokesman said that it was too early to say whether the broadcaster would put in a bid to stage a debate.

TV debates took place for the first time in a UK general election in 2010, and again in 2015.