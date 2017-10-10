Theresa May refuses to say she would back Brexit in another referendum

Theresa May has refused to say she would back Brexit if the referendum on quitting the European Union was held now.

In a move likely to anger Tory Brexiteers, the Prime Minister, who backed Remain, repeatedly sidestepped questions over which camp she would be in.

During an appearance on LBC, Mrs May insisted she was being “open and honest” when she could not give an answer.

Asked if she had changed her mind about how to vote, she replied: “I don’t answer hypothetical questions.

“I voted Remain for good reasons at the time but circumstances move on.”

Mrs May was told Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt had switched from Remain to Leave because former Chancellor George Osborne’s gloomy economic predictions had failed to materialise.

Presenter Iain Dale said: “If he says he can change his mind I don’t quite understand why you can’t seeing as you are Prime Minister leading us into Brexit.”

“Yes and I’m Prime Minister ensuring I’m going to deliver Brexit for the British people,” she replied.

Pressed again, Mrs May said: “I could say I would still vote Remain or I would vote Leave just to give you an answer to that question.

“I am being open and honest with you. What I did last time round was I looked at everything and I came to a judgment and I would do exactly the same this time round.

“But we are not having another referendum and that’s absolutely crucial.”